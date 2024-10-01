Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: School year postponed until next Monday as situation is monitored

2024-10-01 | 05:28
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: School year postponed until next Monday as situation is monitored
0min
Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: School year postponed until next Monday as situation is monitored

Secretary-General of Catholic Schools, Father Youssef Nasr, affirmed that there is no rush to make decisions regarding reopening schools to avoid endangering lives.

He stated to LBCI, "We have agreed to postpone the school year until next Monday, and we are waiting and monitoring the situation."

He emphasized that educational institutions are responsible for providing a livelihood for many school teachers.

He stressed the importance of not leaving children at home, saying, "The school has a role in times of war."

He noted that the Ministry of Health issued a decision to open safe nurseries while closing unsafe ones.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

School Year

Postponed

Conflict

Safety

UNIFIL informed of Israeli ground incursion, calls for de-escalation
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
