Macron condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel, calls for Lebanon's sovereignty

Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 23:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Macron condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel, calls for Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Macron condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel, calls for Lebanon's sovereignty

 French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Iran's recent attacks on Israel, stating that, as a sign of its commitment to Israel's security, France mobilized its military resources in the Middle East on Wednesday.

Macron reiterated France's demand that Hezbollah cease its actions against Israel and its population, according to a statement from the French Presidency.

He also expressed a desire for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity to be restored in strict compliance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, the statement added.

The Elysee Palace said in a statement that France would "shortly be organizing a conference in support of the Lebanese people and its institutions."

Iran announced early Wednesday that its missile attacks on Israel had concluded, barring further provocation, while Israel and the U.S. vowed to retaliate against Tehran's escalation amid growing fears of a wider war.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Lebanon

Iran

Tehran

Attack

Israel

LBCI Next
Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations
Israeli airstrikes kill 22 in southern Lebanon, injure dozens
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-29

Iran's president condemns Israeli attacks on Tehran's regional allies

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Iranian FM says attacks on Lebanon, Aqil’s death show Israel’s 'desperation'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-12

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:42

Family killed in strike in Debl, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Italy urges UNSC to strengthen mandate of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Hezbollah launches strikes against Israeli forces, claims precision attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:55

Israeli army warns against travel in Litani area due to rising conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israel Hayom: Israeli army announces targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Parliament Speaker Berri mourns Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Swiss Air extends suspension of flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

FPM Vice President to LBCI: FPM has a presidential system, decisions are made by its leader; those who left were disruptions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More