French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Iran's recent attacks on Israel, stating that, as a sign of its commitment to Israel's security, France mobilized its military resources in the Middle East on Wednesday.



Macron reiterated France's demand that Hezbollah cease its actions against Israel and its population, according to a statement from the French Presidency.



He also expressed a desire for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity to be restored in strict compliance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, the statement added.



The Elysee Palace said in a statement that France would "shortly be organizing a conference in support of the Lebanese people and its institutions."



Iran announced early Wednesday that its missile attacks on Israel had concluded, barring further provocation, while Israel and the U.S. vowed to retaliate against Tehran's escalation amid growing fears of a wider war.



Reuters

