Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 02:31
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
2min
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

The Israeli Army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, has issued an urgent alert to residents of several villages in southern Lebanon, urging them to evacuate their homes immediately.

The affected areas include Biyyadah, Byout Al-Saiyad, Al-Rashidiya, Maachouq, el-Buss, Chabriha, Tayr Debba, Borgholiyeh, Qasmiyeh camp, Nabi Qassem, Borj Rahal, Aabbasiyyeh, Maarakeh, Ain Baal, Mahrouna, Bafliyeh, Deir Kifa, Srifa, Arzoun, Derdghaiya, Dahr Barriet Jaber, Jebel el Aadas, Chehour, and Borj El Chmali.

Adraee claimed that, "Hezbollah's operations have prompted the Israeli army to respond with increased military force."

He said that the Israeli army "does not intend to harm civilians" but urged them to prioritize their safety by relocating north of the Awali River.

"Anyone near Hezbollah elements and their military facilities is at risk," Adraee warned, noting that any residence being used by the group for military purposes may be targeted.

He added that the Israeli army will inform residents when it is safe to return to their homes.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
