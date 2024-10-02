MP Atieh pushes for national solidarity, urgent presidential election amid regional tensions

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 05:51
High views
MP Atieh pushes for national solidarity, urgent presidential election amid regional tensions
0min
MP Atieh pushes for national solidarity, urgent presidential election amid regional tensions

MP Sagih Atieh emphasized the need for national solidarity amid ongoing Israeli aggression, urging leaders to prioritize unity above all other issues.

Atieh highlighted the significant influx of refugees in northern Lebanon, noting that the region has experienced some of the highest numbers of arrivals.

“We are doing everything within our power, and we have made all our resources available," Atieh said.

He also called for adherence to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and stressed the importance of keeping Lebanon's presidential file separate from the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Atieh urged political leaders to expedite the long-delayed presidential election, emphasizing that the current situation presents a critical opportunity to achieve near-consensus on a suitable candidate.

Lebanon News

Sagih Atieh

Lebanon

President

Candidate

Israel

Election

