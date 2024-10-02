News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Atieh pushes for national solidarity, urgent presidential election amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 05:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Atieh pushes for national solidarity, urgent presidential election amid regional tensions
MP Sagih Atieh emphasized the need for national solidarity amid ongoing Israeli aggression, urging leaders to prioritize unity above all other issues.
Atieh highlighted the significant influx of refugees in northern Lebanon, noting that the region has experienced some of the highest numbers of arrivals.
“We are doing everything within our power, and we have made all our resources available," Atieh said.
He also called for adherence to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and stressed the importance of keeping Lebanon's presidential file separate from the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Atieh urged political leaders to expedite the long-delayed presidential election, emphasizing that the current situation presents a critical opportunity to achieve near-consensus on a suitable candidate.
Lebanon News
Sagih Atieh
Lebanon
President
Candidate
Israel
Election
Next
Alfa: Two stations destroyed in Beirut's southern suburbs, measures taken to handle pressure
LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon's MP Bou Saab calls for common ground for swift presidential election amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon's MP Bou Saab calls for common ground for swift presidential election amid ongoing Israeli attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
16:32
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
16:32
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections
0
Middle East News
2024-09-18
Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel
Middle East News
2024-09-18
Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round
Lebanon News
07:23
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round
0
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid
0
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli media: 110 rockets launched from Lebanon, officer dead in overnight clashes
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli media: 110 rockets launched from Lebanon, officer dead in overnight clashes
0
Lebanon News
06:35
Israeli drone targets Lebanese Army as soldiers work to reopen blocked road in southern Lebanon: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:35
Israeli drone targets Lebanese Army as soldiers work to reopen blocked road in southern Lebanon: LBCI sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
20:41
Israeli military issues urgent warning to west Hadath neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:41
Israeli military issues urgent warning to west Hadath neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20
Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20
Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?
0
Lebanon News
05:45
LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:45
LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
2
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
3
Lebanon News
17:29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
5
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel
7
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
8
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More