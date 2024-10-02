Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 07:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid

Lebanon's Economy Minister Amin Salam confirmed that the country is receiving various types of medical aid. 

He noted that aid from Arab and European nations is expected to arrive in the coming days, and it will exceed previous amounts. 

Salam also mentioned that Middle East Airlines continues to help citizens return to their home countries.

Addressing reports about ships struggling to deliver goods to Lebanon, he explained that some vessels avoided approaching Sidon and redirected to Tripoli instead. 

He reassured that food supplies are plentiful, with larger quantities allocated for Beirut and Mount Lebanon due to the significant number of displaced people in those areas.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Economy Minister

Food

Aid

Medicine

Supply

Displacement

LBCI Next
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round
Israeli media: 110 rockets launched from Lebanon, officer dead in overnight clashes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:29

Urgent humanitarian aid: Lebanon requests $425.7 million amid war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Israeli military continues targeted raids on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Israeli army says started 'targeted ground raids' in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
16:34

Tehran insists its actions are defensive, aimed solely at Israeli military installations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:32

Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

Celebratory gunfire breaks out in Beirut after Iranian rocket attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More