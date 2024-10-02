Lebanon's Economy Minister Amin Salam confirmed that the country is receiving various types of medical aid.



He noted that aid from Arab and European nations is expected to arrive in the coming days, and it will exceed previous amounts.



Salam also mentioned that Middle East Airlines continues to help citizens return to their home countries.



Addressing reports about ships struggling to deliver goods to Lebanon, he explained that some vessels avoided approaching Sidon and redirected to Tripoli instead.



He reassured that food supplies are plentiful, with larger quantities allocated for Beirut and Mount Lebanon due to the significant number of displaced people in those areas.