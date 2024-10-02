LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 10:14
High views
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
0min
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

According to LBCI sources, fierce clashes have broken out at close range in Kfarkela and Odaisseh following Hezbollah's defense against an Israeli army attempt to advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon Wednesday. 

This comes after an infiltration of the Israeli army into Lebanese territory, with clashes intensifying at the Lebanese-Israeli border.

