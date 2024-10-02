News
UN chief warns of war’s ‘devastating consequences’ in Lebanon, urges for restraint
Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 10:42
UN chief warns of war’s ‘devastating consequences’ in Lebanon, urges for restraint
During an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, Secretary-General António Guterres urged for the need to avoid an all-out war in Lebanon, "which would have profound and devastating consequences."
He stressed that "Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, and the Lebanese state must have full control of weapons throughout Lebanon."
He said that Israeli forces carried out "ruthless airstrikes across Lebanon," including Beirut.
"The United States and France, with the support of several other countries, have proposed a temporary ceasefire allowing for the restart of negotiations," he added, noting that "Israel refused that proposal and stepped up its strikes, including bombing the Hezbollah headquarters where its leader was killed."
"Hezbollah has continued rocket and missile attacks on Israel."
He announced that on Tuesday, the Israeli army conducted what it stated were "limited incursions" into southern Lebanon, highlighting that UNIFIL peacekeepers remain in position and that "the U.N. flag continues to fly despite Israel's request to relocate."
"I reiterate our deep appreciation to the military and civilian members of our U.N. peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, and to troop-contributing countries," the Secretary-General of the United Nations said.
He stated that since the previous Security Council session about the alarming situation in Lebanon, "things have gone from bad to much, much worse."
"I stated that the almost daily exchanges of fire by Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups in Lebanon and the Israeli army are in repeated violation of Security Council resolution 1701."
During the Security Council meeting, "We have seen a dramatic escalation – so dramatic that I wonder what remains of the framework this Council established with resolution 1701."
Regarding Iran's Tuesday missile attack on Israel, Guterres said: "Millions of people across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory were forced to seek shelter. One person was killed from the Iranian strikes – a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank."
"As I did in relation to the Iranian attack in April – and as should have been obvious yesterday in the context of the condemnation I expressed – I again strongly condemn yesterday's massive missile attack by Iran on Israel."
