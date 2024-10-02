News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's UN envoy decries Israeli aggression: 'No more limited operations'
Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's UN envoy decries Israeli aggression: 'No more limited operations'
During an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, Al-Sayyid Hadi Hashim, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim for Lebanon, said that "everything Israel says about limited surgical military operations is not true."
In his statements, he condemned an attack in the village of Ain al-Delb, which is "the best proof of" Israel's aggression, as on September 29, an Israeli strike targeted a residential building that ended up with 71 people, including women and children, buried in a mass grave.
He added that the Middle East "is burning from all sides."
Meanwhile, Hashim recalled Israel's massacres in 1996 and 2006, and asked, "How many times have we come to this Council and warned of the catastrophic situation?"
"What is happening today in terms of unprecedented killing, displacement, and destruction cannot be tolerated and ignored," he said, pointing to Israel's aggression and crimes against Lebanon and Beirut.
"The policy of putting heads in the sand and fearing, confronting, and deterring Israel is no longer useful," Al-Sayyid Hadi Hashim stressed.
He indicated that the people and Government of Lebanon reject war and want the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south along the border with support from UNIFIL.
He warned that this situation is likely to continue as long as Resolution 1701 is not implemented fully and as long as the focus is on imposing military rather than diplomatic solutions.
He added that Lebanon is facing an unparalleled humanitarian crisis and is in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.
"Today, we have reached a humanitarian catastrophe, with one million internally displaced people, including thousands on the roads, without food, drink or medication," he declared.
"Lebanon is today caught between the hammer of the Israeli destruction machine and the ambitions of some in the region," he expressed. "Lebanon and the Lebanese deserve to live."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
U.N.
Security Council meeting
Middle East
Israel
UNIFIL
Resolution 1701
Next
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh
Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti says situation 'very concerning' on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti says situation 'very concerning' on Lebanon-Israel border
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
19:05
Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:05
Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
0
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
0
Lebanon News
17:23
Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:23
Hezbollah ambushes Israeli infiltrating force near Aitaroun in southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
More airlines cancel Beirut flights amid escalation
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
More airlines cancel Beirut flights amid escalation
0
Lebanon News
15:10
Motorcycle targeted in Bint Jbeil as Israeli army drops flares over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:10
Motorcycle targeted in Bint Jbeil as Israeli army drops flares over southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Walla news: Israeli army prepared to thwart Iranian arms supplies to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Walla news: Israeli army prepared to thwart Iranian arms supplies to Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
10:58
Israeli strikes hit Al Mazzeh, Damascus in Syria, killing two individuals
Middle East News
10:58
Israeli strikes hit Al Mazzeh, Damascus in Syria, killing two individuals
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
2
Middle East News
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Middle East News
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
5
Lebanon News
03:46
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
7
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
8
Lebanon News
00:25
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh
Lebanon News
00:25
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More