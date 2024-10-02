News
Jordan sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 12:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon
On Wednesday, a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane carrying approximately 3,000 kilograms of humanitarian aid arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.
The aid shipment included foam mattresses, blankets, and other essential supplies to support those affected by the ongoing war in Lebanon.
Brigadier General Edmond Kaado, representing the Lebanese Army's commander, was present to receive the aid.
He expressed gratitude to Jordan's King Abdullah II and the Jordanian Armed Forces for their continued support and solidarity with Lebanon during this critical time.
Lebanon News
Jordan
Humanitarian
Aid
Lebanon
Israel
