Jordan sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

On Wednesday, a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane carrying approximately 3,000 kilograms of humanitarian aid arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.



The aid shipment included foam mattresses, blankets, and other essential supplies to support those affected by the ongoing war in Lebanon.



Brigadier General Edmond Kaado, representing the Lebanese Army's commander, was present to receive the aid.



He expressed gratitude to Jordan's King Abdullah II and the Jordanian Armed Forces for their continued support and solidarity with Lebanon during this critical time.