Ukrainian Air Force says Russia launched overnight drone attack

13-04-2025 | 03:50
Ukrainian Air Force says Russia launched overnight drone attack
Ukrainian Air Force says Russia launched overnight drone attack

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Sunday that air defenses intercepted and destroyed 43 out of 55 drones launched by Russia overnight, targeting areas in northern, central, and southern Ukraine.

In its post on Telegram, the Air Force did not specify what happened to the drones that managed to evade destruction.

Reuters
 

