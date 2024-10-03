Heavy artillery shelling targets villages in Tyre district, south Lebanon

Several villages in the Tyre district are currently experiencing heavy artillery shelling from 155mm caliber weapons.



Areas affected include Zibqin, Jbal El Botm, Yater, Tayr Harfa, Barin, al-Dhayra, Boustane, and the outskirts of Aalma El Chaeb.



In addition to the artillery attacks, an airstrike was conducted on a residential neighborhood in Ain Baal, located east of Tyre.