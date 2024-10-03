Israeli strike on Bachoura in Beirut kills nine, wounds 14: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry issued an updated report following the Israeli airstrike on Bashoura in Beirut, stating that the death toll has risen to nine, while 14 others were injured.



Additionally, four remain hospitalized, and ten have returned to their homes.



Efforts are still underway to complete DNA testing to identify the remains recovered from the site of the attack. Once these tests are concluded, the final casualty count from the aggressive airstrike will be confirmed.