Israeli army claims it hit targets belonging to Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut

2024-10-03 | 09:24
Israeli army claims it hit targets belonging to Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut
Israeli army claims it hit targets belonging to Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut

The Israeli army claimed that its fighter jets hit targets belonging to Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut on Thursday.

Israeli

Army

Hezbollah

Intelligence

Headquarters

Beirut

