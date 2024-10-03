The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported Thursday that a unit from the Israeli army's Egoz Commando Unit thwarted an attempted kidnapping of a soldier's body in Lebanon on Wednesday.



This comes after the Israeli army declared the start of a ground invasion in South Lebanon while also conducting a series of attacks on various towns and villages in Lebanon.



Additionally, Hezbollah members announced in different statements that the group is repelling the Israeli forces from attempted infiltration into Lebanese territory.