Israeli army spokesperson says airstrike kills key Hezbollah official involved in missile production

Avichay Adraee announced on 'X' that the Israeli army assassinated a key figure involved in Hezbollah's precision-guided missile production project.



Adraee confirmed that "earlier this week, Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out an airstrike in the Beirut area, killing Mohammed Youssef Oneissi, a senior official in Hezbollah's weapons production directorate."



Adraee further explained that Oneissi "was regarded as one of the most prominent figures in Hezbollah's precision missile project in Lebanon, with advanced technological expertise in weapons development."



The spokesperson claimed that Oneissi "had been with Hezbollah for over 15 years and specialized in mechanical engineering, contributing his skills to the group's strategic weapons programs."