Dollar recovers after tariffs-fuelled slump, up 1% versus pound
World News
04-04-2025 | 05:33
Dollar recovers after tariffs-fuelled slump, up 1% versus pound
The dollar rebounded Friday, recovering some of the heavy losses suffered a day earlier as President Donald Trump's tariffs salvo raised fears of a U.S. recession.
The greenback jumped one percent against the pound and won back some ground versus the euro and yen.
AFP
World News
Dollar
Recovery
Tariffs
US
Next
US lobbies UN rights council forsaken by Trump, diplomats say
UN says Myanmar military has conducted dozens of attacks since quake
Previous
