Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes that killed Civil Defense worker in Beirut

Hezbollah on Friday accused Israel of committing "terrorist crimes against humanity" after airstrikes reportedly targeted civil defense teams working in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



In a statement, Hezbollah said that Israeli airstrikes overnight destroyed dozens of residential buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, which the group largely controls.



Following the initial bombardment, the statement stressed, Israeli warplanes attacked civil defense teams who were clearing rubble and rescuing the wounded.



Hezbollah reported that one member of the Islamic Health Organization's civil defense team was killed, and several others were injured in the strikes.



The group called on the Lebanese government and international organizations to condemn what it described as a "barbaric act" and a violation of international norms. Hezbollah urged authorities to ensure that rescue teams could safely carry out their humanitarian duties.