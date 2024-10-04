Iranian FM pledges support for Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

Lebanon News
2024-10-04 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian FM pledges support for Lebanon amid Israeli aggression
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iranian FM pledges support for Lebanon amid Israeli aggression

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday to discuss the current situation in Lebanon and the region.

During the meeting, the Iranian minister expressed his country's commitment to Lebanon and its support in the face of Israeli aggression.

He stated, "Iran will launch a diplomatic campaign to support Lebanon and request a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

LBCI Next
Israeli army strikes tunnel from Lebanon to Syria, claims it was used for weapons smuggling
Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah communications chief, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, in Beirut strike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Iran's FM says Israel's crimes will fail, supports ceasefire in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Iran FM says 'firmly' supports Lebanon in Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02

Insights on Israel's setback: Iranian missile strikes and losses in first ground invasion into Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Macron condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel, calls for Lebanon's sovereignty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Iran's FM says Israel's crimes will fail, supports ceasefire in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Iran FM says 'firmly' supports Lebanon in Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Multiple Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs, explosions heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Footage shows Israeli troops entering Kfarkela and searching homes (Videos)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Israeli army warns Beirut's Choueifat Amrousieh residents of imminent strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Civil Defense in Hadath receives threat after Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Hezbollah ‘open to any settlement’ on Gaza and Lebanon: Lebanese official tells Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:59

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah communications chief, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:19

Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:33

Israeli army spokesperson issues new evacuation order to Beirut's southern suburbs residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Media blackout amid war: Israeli soldiers' casualties mount in South Lebanon, extensive damage inside Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:53

Adraee issues new warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More