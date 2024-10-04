News
Official says Israeli strike near hospital in southern Lebanon temporarily shuts it down
Lebanon News
2024-10-04 | 07:05
Official says Israeli strike near hospital in southern Lebanon temporarily shuts it down
Dr. Moueness Kalakesh, director of Marjayoun Governmental Hospital in southern Lebanon, said an Israeli strike occurred about five meters from the hospital entrance, adding that the medical staff decided to temporarily evacuate the hospital.
He added, "No one from the medical staff was injured, but we decided to evacuate temporarily until the security situation becomes clearer."
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Strike
Marjayoun Governmental Hospital
Southern Lebanon
