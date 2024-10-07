Minister Nasser Yassin from Grand Serail: Emergency Committee approves mechanism for aid distribution

Caretaker Minister Environment Nasser Yassin announced from the Grand Serail that the Emergency Committee has approved a mechanism for distributing aid provided by friendly countries.



This distribution will be done in cooperation with local governors. All related documents, information, and schedules will be published on the official website of the Prime Minister's Office, which will be dedicated to tracking the receipt and distribution of these aid packages.



Yassin noted that Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on ministers and relevant employees to take responsibility for ensuring the effective management of this effort.



Additionally, the government is working closely with UNICEF to distribute hygiene kits to mitigate the spread of diseases during the ongoing crisis.