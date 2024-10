The Israeli army claimed to have carried out multiple airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions, including rocket launch platforms used to fire rockets towards Haifa in northern Israel earlier on Tuesday, according to the army spokesperson Avichay Adraee.



"Overnight, Israeli aircraft also targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot and other military infrastructure in Beirut as part of broader strikes across Lebanon," he added.



Adraee also claimed that "In the past hours, the Israeli army also struck Hezbollah personnel, anti-tank rocket sites, and military buildings across southern Lebanon. One notable incident involved the destruction of a building in the village of Tayr Harfa, where Hezbollah operatives were using a school as a launch site for rockets aimed at Israeli territory. The operatives were neutralized by an Israeli airstrike shortly after being detected."

#عاجل جيش الدفاع يواصل مهاجمة أهداف لحزب الله: استهداف المنصات الصاروخية التي استخدمت لإطلاق القذائف الصاروخية نحو حيفا



أغارت طائرات جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على عدة منصات صاروخية تم استخدامها لإطلاق القذائف نحو منطقة حيفا اليوم.



خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية أغارت طائرات حربية في… pic.twitter.com/6wlxBahcRa — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 8, 2024