Israel claims elimination of hundreds of militants, destruction of underground infrastructure in Lebanon

Israel's army claimed on Tuesday that it eliminated hundreds of militants and the destruction of underground infrastructure and hundreds of combat tools.



In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee reported that his country's fighters "have eliminated hundreds of militants and destroyed several underground routes, in addition to dozens of infrastructures and combat complexes where hundreds of combat tools were found and destroyed near the border."



He added that the paratrooper and commando units "killed dozens of militants through battles and face-to-face confrontations. In collaboration with the Yahalom Unit, they destroyed underground infrastructure used by the militants for hiding and shelter."



"In coordination with infantry forces, tank and engineering units from the 7th Brigade have operated in three key areas in southern Lebanon, discovering combat tools and eliminating militants using tank fire," he also claimed.