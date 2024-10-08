UNIFIL tells LBCI: Situation in Maroun El Ras remains unclear, Israeli forces left area near Irish Battalion

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told LBCI: "We cannot verify the current situation on the ground in the area of Maroun El Ras. It remains unclear and unsafe. What we do know is that Israeli forces have left the area near the Irish Battalion, where they were yesterday [Monday]."



He added that they were present in the area of Maroun El Ras. However, "we have not confirmed if they have withdrawn. The same applies to the Labbouneh area."



Tenenti noted that the Naqoura area "is experiencing heavy shelling from the sea."