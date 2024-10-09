Hezbollah fighters target and repel Israeli troops in South Lebanon

Hezbollah said in a statement Wednesday that its fighters repelled an attempted advance by Israeli forces in Labbouneh, southern Lebanon.



The group reported that its fighters targeted the Israeli forces with artillery and rocket fire, achieving direct hits and forcing them to retreat.



In a separate statement, Hezbollah said that at dawn, its fighters detonated an explosive device targeting a group of Israeli soldiers attempting to infiltrate Blida, southern Lebanon. The fighters clashed with the troops, inflicting precise casualties.