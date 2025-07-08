Kremlin 'shocked' by fired minister's apparent suicide

The Kremlin said Tuesday it was "shocked" by the apparent suicide of its former transport minister Roman Starovoyt, a day after his body was discovered in a Moscow suburb following an announcement President Vladimir Putin fired him.



"It cannot not shock normal people. And of course it shocked us too," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Russian news agencies, adding that he did "not want to comment" on the issue but that "President Putin was immediately informed."

AFP