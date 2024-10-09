Hezbollah launches series of attacks on Israeli forces in multiple locations

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday multiple strikes against Israeli forces in various locations.



The group reported that they targeted an Israeli military gathering in Kfar Giladi with a barrage of rockets.



In addition, Hezbollah stated that they struck an Israeli concentration in Misgav Am using artillery shells.



Further attacks included a rocket assault on an Israeli assembly in the Manara orchards and artillery fire on an Israeli position in the Kroum al-Mara region in Meiss El Jabal.