Berri discusses escalating Israeli aggression and displacement crisis with PM Mikati

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Ain el-Tineh to discuss the latest political and field developments in light of the intensifying Israeli aggression on Lebanon and the displacement crisis.



Berri also received Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which they reviewed the situation in Lebanon and the region.



The discussions focused on Qatar's ongoing support for Lebanon, particularly in response to the Israeli aggression, including efforts to provide humanitarian assistance for displaced individuals.