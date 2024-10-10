Israeli airstrikes target multiple locations in south Lebanon and Zahle

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a building in the town of Karak in the Zahle District of the Bekaa Governorate, utilizing drones and fighter jets, resulting in its destruction and damage to several other structures.



Additionally, four airstrikes were reported in the vicinity of Tayr Harfa, near Tyre in southern Lebanon.



At the same time, a series of Israeli attacks hit the towns of Chamaa, Delfin, Zibqin, Aalma El Chaeb and Naqoura.