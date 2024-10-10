Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut

2024-10-10 | 15:22
Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut
Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut

A senior source within Hezbollah told Al Jazeera that the head of the group's Liaison and Coordination Unit Wafiq Safa survived the Israeli airstrike on Al-Nuwayri area in Beirut.
 

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Liaison and Coordination Unit

Wafiq Safa

Israel

Strike

Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
