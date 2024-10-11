Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it has assassinated the commander of an anti-tank missile unit within Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force in the southern Lebanese region of Meiss El Jabal.



Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army's spokesperson, claimed in a post on his 'X' account, "Air Force jets attacked and 'eliminated' a commander in the anti-tank missile unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in the Meiss EL Jabal area. Gharib Al-Shujaa, was responsible for multiple plans to launch anti-tank missiles towards Ramot Naftali."



He added, "Israeli forces also uncovered and destroyed rocket launchers that were ready to be fired at Israeli army and Israeli territory."



Adraee stated, ''Forces from the 228th Brigade guided the airstrikes on 'terrorists' who were operating in a building near our forces in southern Lebanon. Following the attack, several secondary explosions were observed, indicating the presence of weapons in the area."



Adraee also mentioned that, "Air Force jets struck weapons depots, rocket launchers, an observation post, and military buildings belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon yesterday."