Lebanese PM demands UN resolution on ceasefire with Israel

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday urged the United Nations to pass a resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah group.

Mikati told reporters the foreign ministry would ask the U.N. Security Council to issue a resolution demanding a "full and immediate ceasefire" and that his government was committed to Resolution 1701, which was adopted in 2006 and called for the Lebanese army and peacekeepers to be the only armed forces deployed in the south of the country.AFP