Russia's Medvedev says victory will come soon in Ukraine war

World News
01-02-2026 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s Medvedev says victory will come soon in Ukraine war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia's Medvedev says victory will come soon in Ukraine war

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's powerful Security Council, said that Russia will "soon" win military victory in the Ukraine war but the key thing was to prevent any further conflict.

"Soon," Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, said, when asked by the WarGonzo Russian war blogger in an interview when Russia would win the war. "I would like this to happen as soon as possible."

"But it is equally important to think about what will happen next. After all, the goal of victory is to prevent new conflicts. This is absolutely obvious," Medvedev said in the interview with TASS, WarGonzo and Reuters.

Reuters

World News

Medvedev

victory

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Russian strike on Ukraine maternity hospital wounds six: Governor
Ukraine-Russia-US talks to be held in Abu Dhabi from Wednesday: Zelensky
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-04

Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise

LBCI
World News
2026-01-01

Zelensky says Russia 'brings war into the New Year' with fresh strikes on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-11-13

Kremlin says Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia 'sooner or later'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-26

Russia says Ukraine talks in UAE held in 'constructive spirit'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:57

Venezuela activist Javier Tarazona released after over 4 years in jail

LBCI
World News
07:32

Death toll from Swiss New Year bar fire rises to 41

LBCI
World News
07:23

Pope Leo calls for peace initiatives during Milano Cortina Games

LBCI
World News
06:27

Russian strike on Ukraine maternity hospital wounds six: Governor

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Roland Khoury released, vows to pursue full acquittal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09

Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-21

Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

LBCI
World News
13:15

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' after IRGC designation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More