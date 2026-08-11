Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo

World News
11-08-2026 | 04:14
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Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo
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Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday that confirmed Ebola deaths had reached 2,011, the latest ⁠grim milestone in what health officials have described as the fastest-spreading outbreak on record.

The latest data ⁠from Congo's public health institute, seen by Reuters, ⁠also reported 4,381 confirmed cases across five ⁠provinces.



Reuters 
 

World News

Ebola

Deaths

Democratic Republic of Congo

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