News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo
World News
11-08-2026 | 04:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday that confirmed Ebola deaths had reached 2,011, the latest grim milestone in what health officials have described as the fastest-spreading outbreak on record.
The latest data from Congo's public health institute, seen by Reuters, also reported 4,381 confirmed cases across five provinces.
Reuters
World News
Ebola
Deaths
Democratic Republic of Congo
Zelensky says he discussed defense, food security with Saudi crown prince
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-05-20
WHO says 139 suspected Ebola deaths in Congo outbreak, numbers expected to rise
World News
2026-05-20
WHO says 139 suspected Ebola deaths in Congo outbreak, numbers expected to rise
0
World News
2026-07-15
MSF urges Ebola response scale-up as Congo outbreak nears 2,000 cases
World News
2026-07-15
MSF urges Ebola response scale-up as Congo outbreak nears 2,000 cases
0
World News
2026-07-02
Trial of potential Ebola treatments begins in DR Congo: WHO
World News
2026-07-02
Trial of potential Ebola treatments begins in DR Congo: WHO
0
World News
2026-06-23
Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak: WHO
World News
2026-06-23
Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak: WHO
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:35
Zelensky says he discussed defense, food security with Saudi crown prince
World News
02:35
Zelensky says he discussed defense, food security with Saudi crown prince
0
World News
13:28
Trump says Iran must pay compensation for those it has killed and wounded
World News
13:28
Trump says Iran must pay compensation for those it has killed and wounded
0
World News
13:06
Colombia raises quake death toll to 69
World News
13:06
Colombia raises quake death toll to 69
0
World News
11:31
At least 20 dead after Colombia earthquake
World News
11:31
At least 20 dead after Colombia earthquake
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-27
UN demands 'justice' after Iran school strike
Middle East News
2026-03-27
UN demands 'justice' after Iran school strike
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-27
Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-27
Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 687
Lebanon News
2026-03-12
Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 687
0
Middle East News
2026-03-07
Kuwait's national oil company announces production cut
Middle East News
2026-03-07
Kuwait's national oil company announces production cut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
10:32
Six airports in Colombia suspend operations after major earthquake
World News
10:32
Six airports in Colombia suspend operations after major earthquake
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Beyond the battlefield: Hezbollah's funding network comes under strain
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Beyond the battlefield: Hezbollah's funding network comes under strain
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel sees hurdles in Lebanon talks: Tensions rise along southern front
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel sees hurdles in Lebanon talks: Tensions rise along southern front
4
Lebanon News
05:23
President Aoun highlights urgent needs of residents returning to war-damaged areas in talks with World Bank official
Lebanon News
05:23
President Aoun highlights urgent needs of residents returning to war-damaged areas in talks with World Bank official
5
Lebanon News
06:36
President Aoun to UN Tourism secretary-general: Lebanon remains a tourist destination as government works to develop the sector
Lebanon News
06:36
President Aoun to UN Tourism secretary-general: Lebanon remains a tourist destination as government works to develop the sector
6
World News
07:59
Dhaka says 16 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi factory fire
World News
07:59
Dhaka says 16 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi factory fire
7
World News
09:10
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Colombia: EMSC
World News
09:10
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Colombia: EMSC
8
Middle East News
12:01
Oman says grounded tanker oil spill covers 400 square km
Middle East News
12:01
Oman says grounded tanker oil spill covers 400 square km
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More