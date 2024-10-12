Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI captured exclusive footage of the targeted site near Deir Billa in the Batroun District on Saturday after an Israeli airstrike targeted the area.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Deir Billa

Batroun District

