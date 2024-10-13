News
Hezbollah accuses Israel of using cluster bombs in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-13 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah accuses Israel of using cluster bombs in South Lebanon
Hezbollah's Media Relations office released a statement Sunday regarding the "Israeli enemy strikes between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. local time on areas between the towns of Hanine and At Tiri in South Lebanon with cluster munitions, prohibited under international law."
In a statement, Hezbollah said it was "not surprised" by what it called a "barbaric crime" and linked the attacks to Israel's "inability to confront the Islamic Resistance fighters directly on the battlefield."
The group also accused Israel, which it described as "backed militarily and politically by the United States," of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and ambulances.
Hezbollah criticized what it perceives as the international community's and humanitarian organizations' failure to take action against these new violations.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israel
Cluster
Bombs
South Lebanon
