Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon

2024-10-13 | 11:59
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that he conveyed to his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, his regret over "any damage caused to the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces" in Lebanon.

In a post on X, Netanyahu added that "Israel will make every effort to prevent casualties among UNIFIL personnel and will do everything possible to win the war."

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu

UNIFIL

Attack

Lebanon

Italy

