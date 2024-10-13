The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that 51 people were killed and 174 injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas of Lebanon on Saturday.



In a statement, the ministry reported, "Yesterday's (Saturday) Israeli airstrikes resulted in 51 deaths, including ten killed in Nabatieh," located approximately 12 kilometers from the Israeli border. An Israeli strike hit a market in the town, causing significant casualties.



The ministry also disclosed that the total toll since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on October 8, 2023, has reached 2,306 deaths and 10,698 injuries, underscoring the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict.