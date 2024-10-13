News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Lebanon News
2024-10-13 | 18:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
In a recent statement, Hezbollah emphasized that the events of the attacks south of Haifa are 'a small indication of the repercussions Israel will face should it continue its aggression.'
This comes after Hezbollah launched rocket barrages on Haifa to conceal a drone that tricked Israel's air defense systems, causing explosions, deaths and injuries among soldiers.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israel
Haifa
Aggression
Lebanon
Next
Hezbollah accuses Israel of using cluster bombs in South Lebanon
Saudi Arabia delivers 40 tons of aid to Beirut amid ongoing conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Israel targets multiple areas in South Lebanon; Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Haifa
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Israel targets multiple areas in South Lebanon; Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Haifa
0
Lebanon News
23:56
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:56
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:12
Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:12
Hezbollah unleashes a barrage of rockets and gunfire on Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
23:56
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:56
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
17:57
Israel says four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike on military base
Middle East News
17:57
Israel says four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike on military base
0
Lebanon News
16:50
Five killed and one injured in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
16:50
Five killed and one injured in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, South Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
16:31
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli military base in Hunin
Lebanon News
16:31
Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli military base in Hunin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
0
Lebanon News
16:50
Five killed and one injured in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
16:50
Five killed and one injured in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, South Lebanon: NNA
0
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Jordanian military source: Rocket from Lebanon lands in uninhabited desert south of Amman
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Lebanon announces public closure on July 8
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Lebanon announces public closure on July 8
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
2
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
3
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
4
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
5
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
6
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
7
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
8
Lebanon News
15:11
Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target
Lebanon News
15:11
Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More