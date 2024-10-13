Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues

2024-10-13 | 18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues

In a recent statement, Hezbollah emphasized that the events of the attacks south of Haifa are 'a small indication of the repercussions Israel will face should it continue its aggression.'
 
This comes after Hezbollah launched rocket barrages on Haifa to conceal a drone that tricked Israel's air defense systems, causing explosions, deaths and injuries among soldiers.

