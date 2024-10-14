Israeli airstrike kills two, injures several in Ansar, South Lebanon

The National News Agency reported Monday that Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on a house in the Marj neighborhood of the southern town of Ansar, destroying the building.



The strike killed two people and injured several others. Ambulance teams from the Risala Scout Association and the Islamic Health Organization transported the wounded to nearby hospitals.



The airstrike also caused the closure of the road leading to the town’s western entrance. A volunteer team from the Ansar Center of the Islamic Scout Association worked to clear the road and restore access.