Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, issued an urgent warning to residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, specifically addressing individuals in a building located in Haret Hreik.



He claimed that the area is near facilities associated with Hezbollah and that the Israeli military plans to take action against these Hezbollah-affiliated locations soon.



"For your safety and the safety of your family, you must evacuate this building and neighboring ones immediately and move at least 500 meters away," he added.