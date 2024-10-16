MP Bilal Abdallah tells LBCI that ceasefire and swift presidential election are essential for Lebanon

MP Bilal Abdallah stated that "the atmosphere the spiritual summit aims to foster today is very positive" and emphasized the need for a ceasefire and the election of a president as soon as possible.



In an interview with LBCI, Abdallah remarked that while international players have shown little serious sympathy for Lebanon, they continue to offer unwavering support to Israel.



He also questioned whether Hezbollah should be told to disarm or if lawmakers should engage with the group to discuss the matter after the conflict ends, rather than during it.