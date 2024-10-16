News
PM Mikati condemns latest Israeli attacks on Nabatieh, criticizes international silence on ongoing violations
Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 05:52
PM Mikati condemns latest Israeli attacks on Nabatieh, criticizes international silence on ongoing violations
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned what he called "the latest Israeli aggression targeting civilians in the city of Nabatieh."
He stated that the attack deliberately struck a municipal council meeting focused on addressing the city's relief and service needs.
Mikati added that "this new assault, along with the ongoing crimes committed by Israel against civilians, is a direct challenge to the international community, whose silence only emboldens the occupation to continue its violations and crimes."
He questioned, "If all the world's nations are powerless to stop blatant aggression against the Lebanese people, is there any point in turning to the UN Security Council to demand a ceasefire? What can deter the enemy from its crimes, which have even extended to targeting peacekeeping forces in the south? And what solution can be hoped for under such circumstances?"
Learn More