WHO urges 'end to attacks' on Lebanon medical facilities
Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
WHO urges 'end to attacks' on Lebanon medical facilities
The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for the protection of healthcare facilities in Lebanon, where Israel has intensified its military campaign against Hezbollah in recent weeks.
"WHO calls for an end to attacks on health care facilities," the UN agency said in a statement, adding that heavy bombardment was "forcing a growing number of health facilities to close, particularly in southern Lebanon."
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
WHO
Lebanon
UN
Hezbollah
