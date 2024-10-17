Hezbollah targets Kfar Vradim settlement in Israel and Merkava tanks in South Lebanon

2024-10-17 | 05:31
Hezbollah targets Kfar Vradim settlement in Israel and Merkava tanks in South Lebanon
0min
Hezbollah targets Kfar Vradim settlement in Israel and Merkava tanks in South Lebanon

Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it had launched a rocket barrage targeting the Kfar Vradim settlement in northern Israel.

In a separate attack, the group reported firing guided missiles at two Merkava tanks stationed near the border village of Labbouneh in southern Lebanon.

According to Hezbollah, the strike resulted in casualties among the tank crews, with some members killed and others wounded.

