A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

News Bulletin Reports
27-09-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah&#39;s Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

A year has passed since the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, shattering the hopes of those who once believed he might have survived. 

Today, only his image remains—plastered across the buildings of Beirut's southern suburb of Haret Hreik, where supporters continue to honor the man they considered "the most honorable."

Israel, long determined to eliminate Nasrallah, seized what it deemed the perfect opportunity to strike the most devastating blow against Hezbollah. 

After years of systematically targeting the group's senior leadership, Israeli forces sought a zero-margin operation, firing missiles within a one-kilometer radius to prevent any possible escape through the area's underground tunnels. The assault leveled four buildings and heavily damaged seven others, killing Nasrallah along with 24 members of his operations team and 25 civilians.

Nasrallah's death marked the end of a 33-year leadership as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once described him as "the axis of the axis," a reference to his pivotal role in the regional alliance spanning Iran, Syria, and allied groups. Israel framed the operation as part of its effort to establish a "new order" in the region.

While Lebanese authorities have not produced a clear security account or detained any suspected collaborators, Israeli intelligence sources detailed a complex Mossad-led mission. 

According to these accounts, agents received intelligence of a September 27 meeting between Nasrallah and an Iranian Revolutionary Guard adviser in a heavily guarded underground hideout known only to a small inner circle.

The plan unfolded under the cover of simultaneous Israeli bombardment to divert attention. 

Mossad operatives allegedly infiltrated the dense alleys of the southern suburbs, planting guidance devices to ensure precision strikes even in shifting conditions. After securing their positions, the operatives withdrew, leaving only the final strike to be executed.

At exactly 6:20 p.m., more than 80 tons of explosives rained down on the target, killing Nasrallah. 

Netanyahu monitored the operation from New York, while U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was reportedly informed only 15 minutes before the strike, prompting anger in Washington over fears of a wider regional conflict.

No such war followed, but the political and psychological impact was seismic. 

Nasrallah's assassination not only shook Hezbollah's internal structure but also reverberated across the Middle East, influencing dynamics from the future of Syria's government to the balance of power involving Iran.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Assassination

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Anniversary

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-16

From 1993 to today: Hezbollah and the politics of protests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-08

Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:42

Trump says authorizing troop deployment in Portland

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:34

Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault

LBCI
World News
12:36

Russian FM warns of 'decisive response' to any 'aggression'

LBCI
World News
09:35

Ukraine says Paralympics 'betray Olympic values' readmitting Russia and Belarus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
05:04

Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More