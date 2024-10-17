Norwegian Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Beirut evacuated after bomb threat

Lebanon News
2024-10-17 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Norwegian Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Beirut evacuated after bomb threat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Norwegian Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Beirut evacuated after bomb threat

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the country’s embassy in Beirut was evacuated following a bomb threat.

Reuters

Lebanon News

World News

Norway

Embassy

Beirut

Evacuation

Bomb

Threat

LBCI Next
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate
Qatar's Al Jazeera says Beirut office evacuated after receiving warnings
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:46

Clash with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar occurred in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Israel Defense Minister says he will 'hunt down 'every terrorist''

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

US offers some Lebanese nationals protected status amid war, DHS says

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

US offers some Lebanese nationals protected status amid war, DHS says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Lebanese security source tells Reuters: Threats received by buildings in Beirut are false

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

New Emirati aircraft carrying aid arrives in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Lebanon confirms cholera case in Akkar; Health Ministry launches containment measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

New Emirati aircraft carrying aid arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israeli airstrikes hit Aitit mayor's residence and vehicle in Bint Jbeil, killing 3

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:43

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Tamnine, Bekaa region

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More