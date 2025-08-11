Hundreds evacuated in northwestern Turkey as authorities fight wildfires

Middle East News
11-08-2025 | 13:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hundreds evacuated in northwestern Turkey as authorities fight wildfires
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hundreds evacuated in northwestern Turkey as authorities fight wildfires

Firefighters in Turkey are battling wildfires in the center of the northwestern province of Canakkale, fanned by strong winds, and hundreds of residents have evacuated in precaution, local authorities and media said on Monday.

Airplanes, helicopters, vehicles and around 700 personnel are fighting against the blazes, city governor Omer Toraman said in a post on X.

The city's airport, the Dardanelles Strait, as well as a part of the highway were shut due to the wildfires, and local television footage showed huge plumes of smoke billowing over the hills.

Water-spraying police vehicles were extinguishing blazes that spread to some residential buildings in the area according to footage from Anadolu news agency.

Temperatures in the region reached 33 degrees Celsius with a wind speed reaching up to 66 kilometers per hour, according to Turkey's meteorological service.

Some 50 people were affected by smoke and were treated at nearby medical facilities, with no life-threatening conditions, the governor said.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Evacuated

Turkey

Authorities

Wildfires

LBCI Next
Head of Iran top security body heads to Iraq, Lebanon
Earthquake of magnitude 6.19 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-30

More than 50,000 evacuated as Turkey wildfires rage: Disaster agency

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-11

One killed in 6.1 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-24

Firefighters struggle to contain wildfires in heatwave-struck Turkey and Cyprus

LBCI
World News
2025-07-02

Turkish authorities detain 109 in Izmir as part of corruption probe, Anadolu news says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:32

Syrian soldier killed in clashes between government forces and SDF in Aleppo

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Jordan's Safadi meets Syria's Shaibani in Amman ahead of their meeting with US envoy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17

Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
06:09

Minister of Environment urges citizens to abide by preventive guidelines to avoid any activity that could lead to fires

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

China speaks with Saudi Arabia, South Africa about response to US tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-26

Year-end deadline for mass returns: Lebanon moves to close chapter on Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
2025-05-16

American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie

LBCI
Middle East News
06:09

Minister of Environment urges citizens to abide by preventive guidelines to avoid any activity that could lead to fires

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Widespread blackout hits Lebanon: Political disputes overshadow electricity crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Deadliest Lebanese Army loss since October: Probe continues into munitions site explosion amid multiple theories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers sign decree ratifying World Bank loan law for electricity

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

President Aoun offers condolences in Yarze for Wadi Zibqin victims, visits wounded soldier

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More