Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has instructed Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to summon the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Beirut.



This request follows comments made by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who said Tehran is ready to negotiate with France regarding the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



Mikati stressed the importance of clarifying Iran's position and directed Bou Habib to convey Lebanon's stance to the Iranian diplomat.