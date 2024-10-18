News
Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements
Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 05:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has instructed Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to summon the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Beirut.
This request follows comments made by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who said Tehran is ready to negotiate with France regarding the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
Mikati stressed the importance of clarifying Iran's position and directed Bou Habib to convey Lebanon's stance to the Iranian diplomat.
Lebanon News
Najib Mikati
Iran
Lebanon
France
Tehran
Resolution 1701
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf
Abdallah Bou Habib
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
