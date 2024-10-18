News
Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire and Resolution 1701 with EU's Josep Borrell
Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 08:33
Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire and Resolution 1701 with EU's Josep Borrell
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a call from Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, to discuss the importance of ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon.
The conversation also focused on the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the urgent need to elect a president for Lebanon.
Berri expressed gratitude to France and the European Union for their efforts in organizing an upcoming international conference in Paris aimed at providing humanitarian and political support to Lebanon. This initiative seeks to address the severe consequences of Israel's ongoing military campaign, which has displaced more than 1.2 million Lebanese citizens.
In a separate development, Berri received a formal letter from French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, highlighting France's commitment to aiding Lebanon during this critical time.
Lebanon News
Speaker
Parliament
Nabih Berri
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
EU
Josep Borrell
