Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Lebanon during this challenging time to "express solidarity with the country and its people and to reaffirm Italy's support for the international peacekeeping forces in South Lebanon."



Mikati highlighted the historical and close bilateral relations between Lebanon and Italy, discussing various topics of mutual interest in the Middle East.



He reiterated the necessity for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing war in the south, underscoring Israel's obligation to adhere to a ceasefire and comply with international law, specifically United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



He said, "No priority surpasses the need to stop the targeting of civilians and the destruction of towns and villages."



Mikati reassured Meloni of Lebanon's commitment to fully implementing all relevant international resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701, and expressed readiness to strengthen the Lebanese Army's presence in the south to effectively cooperate with UNIFIL forces.



The prime minister expressed gratitude for Italy's significant and ongoing contributions to UNIFIL, reflecting Italy's commitment to Lebanon's stability and territorial integrity. He condemned Israel's threats against UNIFIL and its violations of Lebanese sovereignty, calling for a united stance against such blatant disregard for international legitimacy.



Mikati also acknowledged Italy's continuous support for the Lebanese Army, enhancing its capabilities to fulfill its responsibilities. He stressed the urgent need for the election of a new president, a critical step towards initiating the required economic reforms and revitalizing Lebanon's economy with the support of its global friends.



Finally, he warned that Lebanon has already paid a heavy price for external conflicts, urging all Lebanese parties to prioritize national sovereignty and steer clear of foreign disputes to resolve the country's ongoing issues.